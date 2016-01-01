See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Tammy Johnson Melton, FNP

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tammy Johnson Melton, FNP

Tammy Johnson Melton, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Tammy Johnson Melton works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tammy Johnson Melton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3515

About Tammy Johnson Melton, FNP

  • Neurology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1184609752
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

