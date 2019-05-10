Tammy Leblanc, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Leblanc, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Leblanc, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from Russell Sage College.
Tammy Leblanc works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Solutions2141 EASTERN PKWY, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 982-1274
-
2
Center for Solutions1758 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 982-1274
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Leblanc?
Got an appointment rather quickly compared to other centers. She asked all the right questions, questions that no one has ever asked, but should have. She was very easy to talk to, let you know her thoughts on a treatment program, and asked for your feedback on her selections. She asked more questions about my health than nay GP has ever, and educated me on reasons for every test she was ordering. I cannot tell you how refreshing it was to deal with a REAL person, and not a robot worried about assembly line medicine. Kind, understanding, and compassionate.
About Tammy Leblanc, NPP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093976003
Education & Certifications
- Russell Sage College
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Leblanc accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Tammy Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Leblanc.
