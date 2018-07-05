See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Tammy Mullins, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Tammy Mullins, ARNP

Tammy Mullins, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Tammy Mullins works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tammy Mullins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates - St. Matthews
    3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-6170
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Tammy Mullins, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366405250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammy Mullins works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Tammy Mullins’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tammy Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Mullins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

