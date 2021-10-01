Tammy Ouellette, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Ouellette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Ouellette, PSY
Tammy Ouellette, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Tammy A Ouellette Psy.d. Apc1370 Brea Blvd Ste 210, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 732-1773
- 2 120 E La Habra Blvd # 202, La Habra, CA 90631 Directions (562) 697-9796
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Triwest
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- Value Options
Visit!? She didn’t even return the call to make an appointment!
- Clinical Psychology
