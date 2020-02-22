See All Clinical Psychologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Tammy Redman, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tammy Redman, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Redman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mechanicsville, VA. 

Tammy Redman works at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Regional Medical Center
    8226 MEADOWBRIDGE RD, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 342-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tammy Redman?

    Feb 22, 2020
    I thought highly of her. I would highly recommend her to anyone. She is patient, understood my symptoms, listened, never made me feel invalidated and had a great personality as well. I am looking forward to working with her more as she is going to try to help me find the tools to go forward and learn to adapt to life now after what has happened. I look forward to see what is in store with her knowledge and her help to show me how to work with this.
    artistfromthebronx — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tammy Redman, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Tammy Redman, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tammy Redman to family and friends

    Tammy Redman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tammy Redman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tammy Redman, PSY.

    About Tammy Redman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861567232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Redman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Redman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammy Redman works at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Tammy Redman’s profile.

    Tammy Redman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Redman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Redman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Redman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tammy Redman, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.