Dr. Tammy Tully, OD is an Optometrist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Seaside Eye Associates P A109 Finnegan Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 903-0949
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I brought both my daughters to her as part of the InfantSee program. She gave thorough exams to them both. Great with kids, very knowledgeable and personable. Great Doctor.
- Optometry
- English
- 1043261084
Dr. Tully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tully accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tully. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tully.
