Tammy Vandermolen, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.



Tammy Vandermolen works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.