Tammy Wall, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Wall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Med Branch.
Tammy Wall works at
Locations
Family Practice Associates3301 S Alameda St Ste 201, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 857-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Tammy for several years now. She is professional and very friendly. She takes time to listen to the issues you are having and get the full picture of what is going on. I always feel that she looks out for the best interest of her patient and takes your thoughts and feelings into consideration. She is a wonderful PA and I highly recommend her.
About Tammy Wall, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Med Branch
- Sam Houston State
