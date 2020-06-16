See All Physicians Assistants in Corpus Christi, TX
Tammy Wall, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Tammy Wall, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Wall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Med Branch.

Tammy Wall works at Family Practice Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Associates
    3301 S Alameda St Ste 201, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 857-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tammy Wall?

    Jun 16, 2020
    I have been seeing Tammy for several years now. She is professional and very friendly. She takes time to listen to the issues you are having and get the full picture of what is going on. I always feel that she looks out for the best interest of her patient and takes your thoughts and feelings into consideration. She is a wonderful PA and I highly recommend her.
    — Jun 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tammy Wall, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tammy Wall, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tammy Wall to family and friends

    Tammy Wall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tammy Wall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tammy Wall, PA-C.

    About Tammy Wall, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245348358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Med Branch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sam Houston State
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Wall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammy Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammy Wall works at Family Practice Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Tammy Wall’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Tammy Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tammy Wall, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.