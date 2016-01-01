Tammy Ward, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Ward, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tammy Ward, NP
Tammy Ward, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mullins, SC.
Tammy Ward works at
Tammy Ward's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Ward?
About Tammy Ward, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1275551301
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Ward accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tammy Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Tammy Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tammy Ward works at
Tammy Ward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.