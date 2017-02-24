See All Clinical Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Greenberg works at Tamra Greenberg, Ph.D. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summerfield Commons Office Park
    2581 Washington Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 833-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Anxiety
Depression
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Anxiety
Depression

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2017
    She is wonderful.
    Pittsburgh, PA — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215141320
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • San Francisco State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Tamra Greenberg, Ph.D. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

