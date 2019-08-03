See All Dermatologists in Hermitage, TN
Tancy Bridges, NP

Dermatology
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Tancy Bridges, NP is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Tancy Bridges works at Cumberland Skin & Dermatology in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hermitage Office
    3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology
    107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2019
    Very friendly and knowledgeable
    Linda StClair — Aug 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tancy Bridges, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568498665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
