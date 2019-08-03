Overview

Tancy Bridges, NP is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Tancy Bridges works at Cumberland Skin & Dermatology in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.