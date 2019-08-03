Tancy Bridges, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tancy Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tancy Bridges, NP
Overview
Tancy Bridges, NP is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Tancy Bridges works at
Locations
-
1
Hermitage Office3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and knowledgeable
About Tancy Bridges, NP
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568498665
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Tancy Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tancy Bridges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tancy Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Tancy Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tancy Bridges.
