Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Marrero works at Life Work Soul, Kissimme, FL in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Work Soul
    3206 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 530-5911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154668861
    Education & Certifications

    • Carlos Albizu Community Mental Health Clinic
    • CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
