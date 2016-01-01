Tanna Skinner accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanna Skinner, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tanna Skinner, APN
Tanna Skinner, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Tanna Skinner's Office Locations
Cedar Springs Hospital2135 Southgate Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 633-4114
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Tanna Skinner, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861918401
Tanna Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tanna Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanna Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanna Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanna Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.