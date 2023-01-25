See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Tannis Smith, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Overview of Tannis Smith, APRN

Tannis Smith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Tannis Smith works at Melbourneinternalmed in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tannis Smith's Office Locations

    Melbourneinternalmed
    1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2C, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 728-6072
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Ms. Smith was recommended by a friend. I’ve had 3 visits thus far. I found her to be professional, she patiently listened to me. She’s been thorough and considerate. I have NO complaints.
    Sands — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Tannis Smith, APRN
    About Tannis Smith, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669802831
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tannis Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tannis Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tannis Smith works at Melbourneinternalmed in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Tannis Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tannis Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tannis Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tannis Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tannis Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

