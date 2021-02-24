See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Tanya Chesley, PA

Geriatric Medicine
3.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tanya Chesley, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Tanya Chesley works at Jordan Ridge Family Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optumcare Jordan Ridge
    6321 S Redwood Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 265-2212
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Chesley saved my fathers life! I took him in due to a slip and fall he had and while examining him she found he had a sever heart condition that most likely would have taken him within a few months if she had not been so thorough! She refered us to Dr. Miller at Intermountain Heart Center and thanks to the two of them my dad is in better health than he has been in years! Thank you so much Dr. Chesley, without you, I would have lost the most important person in my life! My family and I will be a patients of yours forever and always!!!
    Lillian — Feb 24, 2021
    Photo: Tanya Chesley, PA
    About Tanya Chesley, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477541506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tanya Chesley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Chesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tanya Chesley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tanya Chesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tanya Chesley works at Jordan Ridge Family Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Tanya Chesley’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Tanya Chesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Chesley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Chesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Chesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

