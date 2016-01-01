Tanya Deleon, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tanya Deleon, FNP
Overview of Tanya Deleon, FNP
Tanya Deleon, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Tanya Deleon works at
Tanya Deleon's Office Locations
-
1
RHN Medical & Dental Group3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Directions (806) 374-7341Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Tanya Deleon, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073840427
Education & Certifications
- West Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Deleon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tanya Deleon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
