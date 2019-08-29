Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontorovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD
Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Parkville Vision Center Inc739 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 434-0881
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kontorovich is amazing, kind and carrying doctor. She asks you about your concerns and makes sure you understand her directions clearly. I have seen her attend to elderly almost blind and death patient and she was so patient and took her time with her. I only needed my eyes checked and a new prescription issued for me and my daughter and Dr. Kontorovich did it very quickly and professionally. I recommend her highly as Brooklyn best Optometrist.
- Optometry
- English, Russian
- 1780781641
Dr. Kontorovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kontorovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kontorovich speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontorovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontorovich.
