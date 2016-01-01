Dr. Tanya Markis Meyer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markis Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Markis Meyer, OD
Overview of Dr. Tanya Markis Meyer, OD
Dr. Tanya Markis Meyer, OD is an Optometrist in Grass Valley, CA.
Dr. Markis Meyer works at
Dr. Markis Meyer's Office Locations
Grass Valley Eyecare Optometric, Inc.998 Plaza Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 802-2550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanya Markis Meyer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164457891
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markis Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markis Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markis Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Markis Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markis Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markis Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markis Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.