See All Dental Hygienists / Assistants in Carson City, NV
Tanya McCullough Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tanya McCullough

Dental Hygiene
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tanya McCullough is a Dental Hygienist in Carson City, NV. 

Tanya McCullough works at Leonakis Larry G DDS in Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonakis Larry G DDS
    371 S Roop St, Carson City, NV 89701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 434-2084
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Tanya McCullough?

Photo: Tanya McCullough
How would you rate your experience with Tanya McCullough?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tanya McCullough to family and friends

Tanya McCullough's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tanya McCullough

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tanya McCullough.

About Tanya McCullough

Specialties
  • Dental Hygiene
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477951614
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tanya McCullough is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tanya McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tanya McCullough works at Leonakis Larry G DDS in Carson City, NV. View the full address on Tanya McCullough’s profile.

Tanya McCullough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya McCullough.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tanya McCullough?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.