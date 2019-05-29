Tanya McPeters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya McPeters, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tanya McPeters, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placentia, CA.
Locations
- 1 101 S Kraemer Blvd Ste 122, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 223-1601
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I found Ms Tanya's info thru my employers EAP website. There is regularly a co pay to see her with my insurance but when I mentioned how I came to find her thru EAP, she made note of the authorization number and let me know i did not have a co pay for the visit. She was very polite and clear on her process in accepting a new client, charges for missing appts and her process to reschedule. I felt very comfortable sharing info about my life and problems I am currently challenged with and look forward to working with her
About Tanya McPeters, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801342969
Frequently Asked Questions
