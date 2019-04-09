Tanya Munger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tanya Munger, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tanya Munger, NP
Tanya Munger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL.
Tanya Munger works at
Tanya Munger's Office Locations
Medical Pain Management Services Ltd1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 222, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-8400
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Tanya for pain management. She was a excellent caring np with a good bedside manner that cared about your pain. I was disappointed to see her go. OSF is lucky to have her.
About Tanya Munger, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154576221
Tanya Munger accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Munger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tanya Munger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Munger.
