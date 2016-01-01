See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Tanya Salinas, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Tanya Salinas, FNP

Tanya Salinas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Tanya Salinas works at Family Medicine MMC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tanya Salinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine MMC
    5616 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 452-2299

About Tanya Salinas, FNP

  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1780245654
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tanya Salinas, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tanya Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tanya Salinas works at Family Medicine MMC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Tanya Salinas’s profile.

Tanya Salinas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Salinas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

