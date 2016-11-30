See All Physicians Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Tanya Smith, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tanya Smith, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Tanya Smith, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Tanya Smith works at Grace At Home, Primary Care House Calls in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Leslie Snider, PA-C
Leslie Snider, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Emily McClure, PA-C
Emily McClure, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Brooke Stein, PA
Brooke Stein, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace At Home Primary Care House Calls
    5256 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 429-0120

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tanya Smith?

Nov 30, 2016
I am very unhappy she is not at Grace At Home. She came to take care of my 84 year old Mother and now is no longer. We miss her and really want her back. I am going to do every thing in my power to find where she is working now.
Indianapolis, IN — Nov 30, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tanya Smith, PA
How would you rate your experience with Tanya Smith, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tanya Smith to family and friends

Tanya Smith's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tanya Smith

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tanya Smith, PA.

About Tanya Smith, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063595395
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tanya Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tanya Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tanya Smith works at Grace At Home, Primary Care House Calls in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Tanya Smith’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tanya Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tanya Smith, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.