Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tanya Walker, NPC

Tanya Walker, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Tanya Walker works at Umc Southern Highlands Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Tanya Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umc Southern Highlands Primary Care
    11860 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2273
  2. 2
    Desert Springs
    4275 Burnham Ave Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-3221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tanya Walker, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346645454
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

