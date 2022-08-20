Overview

Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Orange, CA. They graduated from California State University Long Beach and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Zamil works at Psychiatric And Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Across the Life Span in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.