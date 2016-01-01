Tara Allen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Allen, LPC
Overview
Tara Allen, LPC is a Counselor in Gilbert, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 745 N Gilbert Rd Ste 124-313, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 228-1400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tara Allen?
About Tara Allen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1114158052
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tara Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.