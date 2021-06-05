Tara Begay, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Begay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tara Begay, FNP-C
Overview of Tara Begay, FNP-C
Tara Begay, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Tl Family Nurse Practice LLC4150 W Peoria Ave Ste 122, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 918-3225
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
I was looking for a knowledgeable and gentle (needed women’s wellness exam). I found Her! Super professional and sincerely friendly staff. Highly recommended. I was told the office is even opening a couple of Saturdays/month. I live about 30 miles away and it is absolutely worth it. I am an RN and was so very impressed w the efficiency as well! Thank you NP Begay and staff!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962890277
Tara Begay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Begay accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Tara Begay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Begay.
