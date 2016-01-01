See All Clinical Nurse Specialists in Mt Sterling, KY
Tara Blair, APRN

Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tara Blair, APRN

Tara Blair, APRN is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Mt Sterling, KY. 

Tara Blair works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Mt Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tara Blair's Office Locations

    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
    227 Falcon Dr Medical Office Bldg Ste 101, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 497-5135
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Office
    227 Falcon Dr, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 497-5135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Holter Monitoring
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Holter Monitoring

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    About Tara Blair, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265877989
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Blair, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Blair works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Mt Sterling, KY. View the full address on Tara Blair’s profile.

    Tara Blair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

