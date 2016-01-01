See All Gastroenterologists in Blue Bell, PA
Tara Chapman, PA-C

Gastroenterology
4.9 (130)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tara Chapman, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. 

Tara Chapman works at Einstein General Surgery at Klein in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Blue Bell
    676 DeKalb Pike Ste 104, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3175
  2. 2
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike
    700 W Germantown Pike # S101, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3660
  3. 3
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Moss Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tara Chapman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427096189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Chapman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    130 patients have reviewed Tara Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

