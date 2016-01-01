See All Physicians Assistants in Virginia Beach, VA
Tara Guida, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tara Guida, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara Guida, PA is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk.

Tara Guida works at Phoenix Behavioral Health in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Behavioral Health
    505 S Independence Blvd Ste 207, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 933-3130
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tara Guida?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tara Guida, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Tara Guida, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tara Guida to family and friends

    Tara Guida's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tara Guida

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tara Guida, PA.

    About Tara Guida, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790799005
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Randolph-Macon Woman's College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Guida, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Guida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Guida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Guida works at Phoenix Behavioral Health in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Tara Guida’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tara Guida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Guida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Guida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Guida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tara Guida, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.