Dr. Tara Hawkins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tara Hawkins, PHD is a Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 260 Newport Center Dr Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 467-4343
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Over the course of my life I have sought treatment from multiple psychologists at different times in my life for different treatment goals. Dr. Hawkins is the best and most professional I have ever encountered. I have found her to be incredibly sympathetic and empathetic. I have referred several people to her and every person has thanked me.
About Dr. Tara Hawkins, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962065946
Frequently Asked Questions
