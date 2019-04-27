Dr. Tara Kane, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Kane, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Kane to be extremely insightful. She possesses experience that allows her to properly interpret her findings with an eye to rendering meaningful treatment oriented conclusions. I believe her reputation positions her near the top of her profession.
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Palo Alto University
- BOSTON COLLEGE
