Tara Koch, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tara Koch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Smithtown, NY.
Tara Koch works at
Locations
-
1
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 863-3223Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Cosmetique Dermatology, Laser and Plastic Surgery31 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 484-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tara Koch is awesome! She saw my daughter for bad eczema and me for acne on my forhead. She really takes the time to listen and is so sweet!! Not to mention that my acne is gone now and my daughter is not in pain from eczema anymore.
About Tara Koch, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497908487
Tara Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tara Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Koch.
