Tara Linville, PA-C

Dermatology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara Linville, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. 

Tara Linville works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tara Linville, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013994458
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
