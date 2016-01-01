Tara Nagel, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tara Nagel, RN
Overview of Tara Nagel, RN
Tara Nagel, RN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Cypress, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Tara Nagel works at
Tara Nagel's Office Locations
-
1
Charles E Dyer IV13611 Skinner Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 220-5587
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tara Nagel?
About Tara Nagel, RN
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982958799
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara Nagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Nagel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tara Nagel works at
2 patients have reviewed Tara Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Nagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.