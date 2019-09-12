See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH

Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Nielsen works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gonorrhea Screening, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations

    Center for Womens Health Pllc
    2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7580
    Vanderbilt Palliative Care
    719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2187
    Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-in Clinic Brentwood
    134 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Very nice and professional
    PCOS patient — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720348667
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Gonorrhea Screening, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

