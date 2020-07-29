Tara O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tara O'Connor, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tara O'Connor, FNP
Tara O'Connor, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Regis University - Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Tara O'Connor works at
Tara O'Connor's Office Locations
-
1
Provident Healthcare799 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment Was Very thorough
About Tara O'Connor, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265692776
Education & Certifications
- Regis University - Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara O'Connor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Tara O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.