Tara Soto, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tara Soto, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Tara Soto works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tara Soto, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437646130
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Soto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Soto works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Tara Soto’s profile.

    Tara Soto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Soto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

