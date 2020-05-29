See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Tara Tschampel, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Tara Tschampel, ARNP-C

Tara Tschampel, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Tara Tschampel works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Tara Tschampel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Medical Center Building C
    3124 S 19th St Ste 240, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6111
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    May 29, 2020
    Very attentive very thorough, excellent practitioner.
    Doug — May 29, 2020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Tschampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Tschampel works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Tara Tschampel’s profile.

    Tara Tschampel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Tschampel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Tschampel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Tschampel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

