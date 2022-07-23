Tara Walker accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Walker, LPC
Overview
Tara Walker, LPC is a Counselor in Blakely, PA.
Tara Walker works at
Locations
Tara M Walker Ma-atr Lpc LLC241 Main St, Blakely, PA 18447 Directions (570) 766-9970
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Was easy to communicate with. Very professional
About Tara Walker, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144574013
Tara Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Tara Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.