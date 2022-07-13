Tarquin Alwattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tarquin Alwattar, NP
Overview of Tarquin Alwattar, NP
Tarquin Alwattar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA.
Tarquin Alwattar's Office Locations
Stanford Health Care in Emeryville350 30th St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-6700
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Alwattar for a dermatology issue & was so happy to discover someone so knowledgeable, kind and professional. I wish she could be my primary. I trust her completely which is unusual for me and folks in the medical field. She didn’t rush through the exam & explained everything to my understanding. We need more people like Dr. Altwatter in the medical field.
About Tarquin Alwattar, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Tarquin Alwattar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tarquin Alwattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tarquin Alwattar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tarquin Alwattar.
