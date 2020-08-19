See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Tarra Baker, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Tarra Baker, MSN

Tarra Baker, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Tarra Baker works at Pacific Coast Clinic Salem LLC in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tarra Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Coast Clinic Salem LLC
    1249 Fairview Ave Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 239-1146
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Tarra is great! She really listens and understands, and her knowledge of psychiatric medications is amazing. Having phone appts with her during this time of COVID-19.
    Cherela — Aug 19, 2020
    Photo: Tarra Baker, MSN
    About Tarra Baker, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740736156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tarra Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tarra Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tarra Baker works at Pacific Coast Clinic Salem LLC in Salem, OR. View the full address on Tarra Baker’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tarra Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tarra Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tarra Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tarra Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

