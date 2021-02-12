Dr. Markee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taryn Markee, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taryn Markee, PHD is a Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Markee works at
Lawrence Moore, Ph.D.2009 F St, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (360) 693-3715
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Markee is a wonderful therapist. Just about perfect. So knowledgeable, helpful, listens and remembers the big stories as well as the little details. I’m so thankful I found her. Most professional.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Markee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Markee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.