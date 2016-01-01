Taryn Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taryn Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taryn Smith, PA-C
Overview of Taryn Smith, PA-C
Taryn Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Taryn Smith works at
Taryn Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma University Health Science Center-boardofregents825 NE 10th St Ste 5300, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-9493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Indian Health Service
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taryn Smith?
About Taryn Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134465081
Frequently Asked Questions
Taryn Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Taryn Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taryn Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taryn Smith works at
3 patients have reviewed Taryn Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taryn Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taryn Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taryn Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.