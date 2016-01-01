See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Taryn Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Taryn Smith, PA-C

Taryn Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Taryn Smith works at OU Physicians Women's Pelvic & Bladder Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Taryn Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma University Health Science Center-boardofregents
    825 NE 10th St Ste 5300, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 (405) 271-9493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Indian Health Service
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • OSMA Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Taryn Smith, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1134465081
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taryn Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taryn Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Taryn Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Taryn Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Taryn Smith works at OU Physicians Women's Pelvic & Bladder Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Taryn Smith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Taryn Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taryn Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taryn Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taryn Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

