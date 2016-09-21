See All Counselors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD

Individual Counseling
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Browning works at Supportive Connections in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Supportive Connections
    2335 NW 10Th ST, Ocala, FL 34475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 301-7902
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2016
    I highly recommend Tasha Browning! She is caring, attentive, recalls our sessions, and helps me a great deal. Having mental health issues a long with chronic pain, she navigates through them effortlessly. In the past I have had therapists that forget the chronic pain component. I truly feel as if she is a God send, and have found working with her that she is the best therapist I have had in the almost 30 years of therapy, and am seeing and feeling MUCH progress. Her staff is just as wonderful!
    Dunnellon, FL — Sep 21, 2016
    About Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164462453
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browning works at Supportive Connections in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Browning’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

