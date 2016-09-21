Dr. Browning accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Browning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Supportive Connections2335 NW 10Th ST, Ocala, FL 34475 Directions (352) 301-7902Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Browning?
I highly recommend Tasha Browning! She is caring, attentive, recalls our sessions, and helps me a great deal. Having mental health issues a long with chronic pain, she navigates through them effortlessly. In the past I have had therapists that forget the chronic pain component. I truly feel as if she is a God send, and have found working with her that she is the best therapist I have had in the almost 30 years of therapy, and am seeing and feeling MUCH progress. Her staff is just as wonderful!
About Dr. Tasha Browning, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1164462453
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browning works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.