Tasha Sabino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tasha Sabino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tasha Sabino, PA-C
Overview
Tasha Sabino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Germantown, TN.
Tasha Sabino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Germantown1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -
-
2
Wolf River Clinic7887 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tasha Sabino?
About Tasha Sabino, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952556235
Frequently Asked Questions
Tasha Sabino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tasha Sabino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tasha Sabino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tasha Sabino works at
Tasha Sabino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tasha Sabino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tasha Sabino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tasha Sabino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.