Tasha Waage, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tasha Waage, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN.
Tasha Waage works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Tasha Waage, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306250402
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
