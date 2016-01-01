See All Family Doctors in Grand Rapids, MN
Family Medicine
Tasha Waage, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Tasha Waage works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306250402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

