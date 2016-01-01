Tasia Milicevic, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tasia Milicevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tasia Milicevic, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tasia Milicevic, LCSW
Tasia Milicevic, LCSW is a Social Worker in Rochelle Park, NJ.
Tasia Milicevic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Tasia Milicevic's Office Locations
-
1
Tmr Talk Therapy & Consulting Services151 W Passaic St Ste 30, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (201) 212-5692
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tasia Milicevic?
About Tasia Milicevic, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1447504931
Frequently Asked Questions
Tasia Milicevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tasia Milicevic works at
Tasia Milicevic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tasia Milicevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tasia Milicevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tasia Milicevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.