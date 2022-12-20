See All Nurse Practitioners in Bradenton, FL
Tatiana Clark, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tatiana Clark, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (20)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tatiana Clark, APRN

Tatiana Clark, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. 

Tatiana Clark works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Tatiana Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Sleep Disorder Center
    7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 750-0602
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tatiana Clark?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Have been seeing Mrs Clark for over 5 yrs never had a bad visit, very knowledgeable,professional,and treats patients like myself with respect and dignity and is straight forward I not only trust Mrs Clark but I look forward too the clarity I get from my visits I
    REV B Dickson — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tatiana Clark, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Tatiana Clark, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tatiana Clark to family and friends

    Tatiana Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tatiana Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tatiana Clark, APRN.

    About Tatiana Clark, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891159752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tatiana Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tatiana Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tatiana Clark works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Tatiana Clark’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Tatiana Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatiana Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatiana Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatiana Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tatiana Clark, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.