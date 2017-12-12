Dr. Tatiana Hammond, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Hammond, OD
Dr. Tatiana Hammond, OD is an Optometrist in Westerville, OH.
Eye Surgical & Medical Care550 S Cleveland Ave Ste E, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 899-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hammond is patient and caring. She always takes the time to explain my eye conditions and what steps to take to help me.
- Optometry
- English
- 1164652244
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
